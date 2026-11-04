

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 13.6 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 532.571 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 14.0 percent following the 15.2 percent drop in September.



Banknotes in circulation fell 2.3 percent, while coins in circulation sank 1.1 percent and current account balances slumped 16.4 percent - including a 15.2 percent fall in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 4.9 percent on year at 533.392 trillion yen.



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