

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHY.PK) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY619.696 billion, or JPY168.25 per share. This compares with JPY355.796 billion, or JPY91.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.5% to JPY10.410 trillion from JPY8.637 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY619.696 Bln. vs. JPY355.796 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY168.25 vs. JPY91.38 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.410 Tn vs. JPY8.637 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 330.43 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.200 T



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