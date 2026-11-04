

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Marubeni Corporation (MARUY.PK) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY338.027 billion, or JPY207.44 per share. This compares with JPY305.497 billion, or JPY185.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to JPY5.180 trillion from JPY4.203 trillion last year.



Marubeni Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY338.027 Bln. vs. JPY305.497 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY207.44 vs. JPY185.02 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.180 Tn vs. JPY4.203 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 388.16



Guidance is Basic EPS



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