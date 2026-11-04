

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - IHI Corporation (IHICF) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY84.994 billion, or JPY80.16 per share. This compares with JPY55.912 billion, or JPY52.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to JPY779.318 billion from JPY713.651 billion last year.



IHI Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY84.994 Bln. vs. JPY55.912 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY80.16 vs. JPY52.75 last year. -Revenue: JPY779.318 Bln vs. JPY713.651 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 173.88 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.880 T



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