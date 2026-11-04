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WKN: A1156H | ISIN: AU000000SCG8 | Ticker-Symbol: 59S
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 12:09
2,240 Euro
-1,75 % -0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SCENTRE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCENTRE GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,28007:27
2,2602,28007:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCENTRE GROUP
SCENTRE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCENTRE GROUP2,240-1,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.