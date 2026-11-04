

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY79.591 billion, or JPY183.88 per share. This compares with JPY57.426 billion, or JPY132.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to JPY737.147 billion from JPY650.829 billion last year.



Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY79.591 Bln. vs. JPY57.426 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY183.88 vs. JPY132.67 last year. -Revenue: JPY737.147 Bln vs. JPY650.829 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 302.64 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.380 T



All EPS are Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News