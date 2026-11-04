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WKN: 857546 | ISIN: JP3711600001 | Ticker-Symbol: NPX
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 09:30
30,560 Euro
-0,52 % -0,160
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,50033,28007:57
32,52033,16007:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON SANSO
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION30,560-0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.