ABEO: Slowdown in business in the first half of 2026/27 and implementation of a performance optimization plan

Stable revenue at €138 million (-9.2% on a like-for-like basis)

Order intake up 6% as at September 30, 2026

Positive contribution from VOGO delivering strong growth and Hurricane's integration

ABEO (Euronext - FR0013185857 - ABEO) - a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first half of its 2026/27 financial year (from 1 April to 30 September 2026).

€m

Unaudited 2026/2027 2025/2026 Change Change

LFL[1] Q2 revenue 76.2 77.7 -2.0% -11.4% Sports 44.8 39.6 +13.1% -5.1% Sportainment & Climbing 14.2 20.0 -29.2% -29.7% Changing rooms 17.2 18.1 -5.1% -5.2% H1 revenue 137.9 138.5 -0.4% -9.2% Sports 78.4 69.7 +12.5% -3.1% Sportainment & Climbing 27.5 33.7 -18.2% -22.1% Changing rooms 31.9 35.1 -9.0% -9.0% YTD order intake 30/09[2] 148.3 139.5 +6.3% -9.0%

In Q2 2026/27, ABEO reported revenue of €76.2 million, down 2.0% compared with the same period of the prior fiscal year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was down 11,4%[3], amid an unfavorable environment in the North American and French markets, against a challenging backdrop in the North American and French markets, characterized by continued customer caution and budget constraints among local authorities.

The Sports division benefited from contribution of recent acquisitions, notably Hurricane, a leading French player in the urban sports sector, whose performance is in line with expectations. In addition to the positive scope-of-consolidation effect, VOGO's strong growth also supported the division's momentum over the period. These contributions offset the slowdown in the Gymnastics business in France, amid budgetary constraints, while the Benelux region continued to perform better. As a result, the division posted revenue of €44.8 million in Q2 2026/27, up 13.1%, bringing H1 revenue to €78.4 million, an increase of 12.5%.

The Sportainment & Climbing division, which has significant exposure to the French and North American markets, was more heavily impacted by the current conditions. The comparison base is also challenging, given the strong growth recorded in the recreational and competitive climbing wall business in France during the same period of the prior fiscal year. In both the U.S. and Europe, the Sportainment business was also impacted by a slowdown in equipment investments. Revenue for the division therefore came to €14.2 million in Q2 2026/27, down 29.2% (-18.2% in H1 2026/27).

The Changing Rooms division continued to be affected by a sluggish French market. The second quarter showed a more positive trend than the first one, driven by the gradual resolution of the logistics delays experienced by Meta (Germany) at the beginning of the fiscal year, enabling a partial catch-up in deliveries during the period. Revenue for the division therefore came to €17.2 million in Q2 2026/27, down 5.1%, limiting the first half decline to -9.0%, with total revenue of €31.9 million.

At the end of the first half of 2026/27, ABEO's revenue was broadly stable at €137.9 million. The 9.2% decline on a like-for-like basis was largely offset by the positive contribution from recent acquisitions, which added 8.2 percentage points. This decline in organic activity is expected to weigh on the EBITDA margin for the first half of 2026/27, resulting in a lower margin than in the first half of 2025/26.

Trends and Outlook

As of September 30, 2026, order intake totaled €148.3 million, up 6.3% compared to September 30, 2025, supported by the contribution from recent acquisitions.

In a challenging market environment marked by reduced visibility, particularly in France and North America, ABEO quickly implemented an optimization plan across all of its divisions to align its cost structure with current business levels.

The Group nevertheless expects activity to rebound in the second half, supported by the execution of projects from its order book.

The Group reaffirms its confidence in the strength of its fundamentals and continues to implement its strategic priorities. It will leverage its international footprint, market positions, and the contribution of its recent acquisitions to capitalize on recovery opportunities as investment cycles return to normal.



VOGO strengthens its international growth potential in basketball

VOGO has reached a new milestone in the international rollout of its solutions by obtaining the Instant Replay System (IRS) certification from FIBA (International Basketball Federation) for its VOGOSPORT Elite solution. This new recognition, which follows the FIFA certifications in 2023, further reinforces VOGO's technological expertise in video referee assistance and strengthens its standing with leading international sports federation. The certification will enable VOGO to expand its commercial offering to national basketball federations worldwide, thereby opening new growth opportunities in this market.



Upcoming events

8 December 2026/27 HY results (after close of trading)

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

About ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 280.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2026, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,741 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, audio, video and video-assisted refereeing solutions, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

[1] change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency movements

[2] non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses, among other things, the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year

[3] Sportainment & Climbing division: consolidation of Eliplay (01/06/25) - Sport division: consolidation of Sodex (01/06/25), Vogo (01/01/26) and Hurricane (01/08/26)

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