ABEO: EUR 61,7 million in Q1 2026/27 and order intake up 11.1%

ABEO (Euronext - FR0013185857 - ABEO) - a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first quarter of its 2026/27 financial year (from 1 April to 30 June 2026).

€m

Unaudited 2026/2027 2025/2026 Change Change

(LFL[1]) Sports 33.6 30.1 +11.7% -0.5% Sportainment & Climbing 13.4 13.7 -2.4% -11.1% Changing rooms 14.7 17.0 -13.2% -13.0% Q1 revenue 61.7 60.8 +1.6% -6.4% Q1 order intake[2] 81.0 72.9 +11.1% -11.7%



Q1 2026/27 revenue stood at €61.7 million, up 1.6% compared with Q1 of the previous financial year. On a like-for-like basis, the change in revenue (-6.4%) was driven by the French market, which suffered from a wait-and-see attitude linked to the municipal election schedule, as well as budgetary constraints affecting local authorities.

The Sports division recorded revenue of €33.6 million, up 11.7%, driven by the contributions from Sodex and Vogo (which remained virtually stable on an organic basis). As anticipated, business in France is being affected by a general slowdown in public sector budgets. Conversely, following the first quarter of 2025/26 disrupted by the roll-out of the ERP system in the Benelux region, the division has returned to a solid level of activity in this market.

The Sportainment & Climbing division posted a decline of 2.4% (-11.1% on an organic basis) to €13.4 million, compared with a particularly strong first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. The recreational and competitive climbing wall activities nevertheless showed sequential improvement compared with the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

The Changing Rooms division generated revenue of €14.7 million, down 13.2%. In addition to the slowdown observed in the French market, business in Europe was temporarily disrupted at Meta by the operational roll-out of new industrial equipment. These adjustments caused one-off logistical delays, which are expected to be gradually resolved by the end of the first half of 2026/27.

Trends and outlook

As of 30 June 2026, order intake stood at €81.0 million, up 11.1% compared with 30 June 2025

Despite the challenging market environment in France, the Group continues to benefit from its global footprint and diversified business portfolio, and remains confident about its future growth.

As previously announced, Vogo has signed a recurring framework agreement with the National Rugby League (LNR), covering the deployment and operation of Vogo's audio and video solutions for French professional rugby competitions over the next six seasons.

Upcoming events

3 November 2026 - H1 2026/27 revenue (after close of trading)

8 December 2026 - 2026/27 HY results (after close of trading)

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

About ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 280.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2026, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,741 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, audio, video and video-assisted refereeing solutions, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C



For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

[1] désigne la variation du chiffre d'affaires sur une période comparable et à périmètre constant, en excluant les impacts des variations de change

[2] données non financières - pour mesurer la dynamique commerciale de ses activités, le Groupe utilise entre autres le montant valorisé des prises de commandes sur une période donnée. Cet indicateur de la dynamique commerciale représente le cumul de l'ensemble des commandes enregistrées sur la période mentionnée et comparé avec la même période pour l'exercice précédent

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99349-16072026_abeo_t126_27_vdef_uk.pdf