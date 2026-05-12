ABEO: Solid increase of 12.6% in 2025/26, driven by organic growth (3.1%), acquisitions and a strong Q4 - Expected improvement in the 2025/26 recurring EBITDA margin

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, reported consolidated revenue of €280.0m f or 2025/26 full-year, up 12.6% (+3.1% LFL and an unfavourable currency effect of -1.5%), confirming the relevance of its development strategy, which is based on a balance mix between organic and external growth.

€m - Unaudited 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change Change LFL[1] Q4 revenue 74.7 65.3 +14.5% +0.1% Sports 40.0 37.0 +8.2% -1.6% Sportainment & Climbing 17.5 12.2 +43.4% -4.4% Changing Rooms 17.2 16.1 +6.8% +7.3% YTD revenue 280.0 248.7 +12.6% +3.1% Sports 145.7 137.8 +5.7% +0.3% Sportainment & Climbing 67.3 45.7 +47.4% +11.5% Changing Rooms 66.9 65.2 +2.6% +3.0% YTD order intake (31/03)[2] 277.6 263.2 +5.5% -2.1%



In Q4 2025/26, ABEO delivered a solid performance with revenue of €74.7m, up 14.5% compared with the same period in 2024/25. This growth stemmed primarily from the positive contribution of acquisitions[3] (+16,2%), partially offset by an unfavorable exchange rate effect (-1.8%). On a like-for-like basis, business remained stable over the period.

Sports Division reported an 8.2% increase in Q4 2025/26 revenue to €40.0m (-1.6% LFL and -1.3% from adverse currency effects). This performance was supported by contributions from Sodex and VOGO. For the 2025/26 full-year, the division delivered a solid performance, with revenue of €145.7m, up 5.7% (+0.3% LFL and -1.1% from currency effects), driven by strong momentum in the gymnastics business, which mitigates the slowdown in the Benelux market.

The Sportainment & Climbing division continued its growth momentum in Q4 2025/26, with revenue of €17.5m, up 43.4%. This performance was driven by ELI Play's, which offset softer U.S. activity during the quarter amid temporary market uncertainties. For the 2025/26 full-year, the division's revenue reached €67.3m, up 47.4%, including 11.5% organic growth, driven by recreational and sports climbing wall activities.

The Changing Rooms division recorded revenue growth of 6.8% in Q4 2025/26, driven by the French subsidiaries, which benefited from the execution of major projects in their order backlog. The division's revenue for 2025/26 was up by 2.6%.

Trends and outlook

As at 31 March 2026, despite a slight slowdown in recent months due to geopolitical tensions and their impact on the global economy, business activity remained well oriented with order intake up 5.5% to €277.6m, compared with 31 March 2025.

Given the level of activity achieved over the 2025/26 full-year, and despite a still challenging international environment, the Group is confident in improving its operating profitability for the year ending 31 March 2026, with recurring EBITDA expected to increase both in value and as percentage of revenue compared with the previous financial year, reflecting the strength of its business model and the resilience of its fundamentals.



Upcoming event

3 June 2026 - 2025/26 FY results (after close of trading)

Fond more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 280.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2026, 75% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,741 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, audio, video and video-assisted refereeing solutions, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

[1] refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

[2] non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year

[3] Sportainment & Climbing division: ELI Play consolidated on 01/06/25 - Sports division: Sodex consolidated on 01/06/25 & Vogo on 01/01/26

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