ABEO confirms its momentum with 12.1% growth in Q3 2025/26 and order intake up to EUR 205.1m at 31 December 2025

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first nine months to 31 December 2025.

€m

Unaudited 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change Change LFL1 Q3 revenue 66.7 59.5 +12.1% +3.5% Sports 36.0 32.1 +11.9% +7.6% Sportainment & Climbing 16.1 12.5 +29.0% -1.9% Changing Rooms 14.6 14.9 -1.7% -0.9% 9-month revenue 205.2 183.4 +11.9% +4.1% Sports 105.7 100.8 +4.8% +1.0% Sportainment & Climbing 49.8 33.5 +48.8% +17.3% Changing Rooms 49.7 49.1 +1.2% +1.6% YTD order intake 31/122 205.1 197.7 +3.7% -1.4%

1 - refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations

2 - non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year



ABEO again posted solid revenue of €66.7m in Q3 2025/26, up 12.1% on the same period last year. This performance is based on organic growth of 3.5% and a positive contribution from acquisitions[1] of 10.5%, partially offset by a negative currency effect of 1.9%.

The Sport division returned to sustained growth of 11.9%, with revenue of €36.0m over the period. This performance was driven by the acceleration of the Gymnastics business and renewed momentum in Benelux. The contribution of Sodex, acquired at the end of May 2025, is in line with expectations and further strengthens the division's trajectory.

The Sportainment & Climbing division posted revenue up 29.0% to €16.1m in Q3 2025/26 (including negative organic growth of 1.9% and a 4.7% negative currency effect). This trend reflects Fun Spot's sustained growth and the successful integration of ELI Play's business, which more than offset the slight decline in the recreational and sports climbing wall business during the quarter.

Against a backdrop of slowing public investment in France and a temporary production adjustment at Meta linked to the renewal of its industrial facilities, the Changing Rooms division posted a very slight decline in sales in Q3 2025/26 (-0.9% like-for-like).

Accordingly, cumulative revenue for the first nine months of 2025/26 reached €205.2m, up 11.9% year on year, driven by growth across all divisions. This performance was supported by organic growth of 4.1% and a positive contribution from acquisitions of 9.1%. The 1.3% negative currency effect mainly reflects the depreciation of the US dollar.



Trends and outlook

At 31 December 2025, Group order intake amounted to €205.1m, up 3.7% on the previous year. The order book remains at a high level, offering good visibility for the coming months. In an economic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, this performance reflects the resilience of ABEO's business model and its positioning in structurally buoyant markets.

Following the merger with VOGO (consolidated as of 1 January 2026), the Group is expanding its offering with innovative technological solutions for its equipment, in line with evolving market expectations and its strategy for the digitalisation of sports and entertainment practices.

This transaction, combined with order intake, reinforces the Group's ambitions to deliver another year of growth.



ABEO at the heart of major sporting and urban events

ABEO once again showcases its expertise through flagship projects.

In Paris, the opening of Centr'Halles, the first urban training space of this scale in the capital, marks a key milestone for urban sport. Fully equipped by Brick, this innovative site embodies a new approach to Parkour training, combining performance, creativity and accessibility.

On the international stage, during the 2025 Bolivarian Games in Peru, the artistic gymnastics competitions were held on Cannice apparatus, providing athletes with optimal conditions for high-level performance and further demonstrating the Group's expertise on the biggest sporting stages.



Upcoming event

13 May 2026 -2025/26 revenue (after close of trading)

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

About ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of €248.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, 75% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,443 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

Consolidated on 01/06/2025: ELI Play (Sportainment & Climbing division) and Sodex (Sports division)

