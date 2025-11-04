ABEO reports Q2 2025/26 sales growth of 15.5% and 11.8% in H1 of 2025/26

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first half of its 2025/26 financial year (from 1 April to 30 September 2025).

€m

Unaudited 2025/2026 2024/2025 Change Growth

(LFL)1 Q2 revenue 77.7 67.3 +15.5% +5.4% Sports 39.6 38.0 +4.4% +0.0% Sportainment & Climbing 20.0 11.6 +71.7% +27.3% Changing rooms 18.1 17.7 +2.3% +2.7% H1 revenue 138.5 123.9 +11.8% +4.5% Sports 69.7 68.7 +1.5% -2.0% Sportainment & Climbing 33.7 21.0 +60.6% +28.7% Changing rooms 35.1 34.2 +2.5% +2.7% YTD order intake 30/092 139.5 134.1 +4.0% -0.4%

1change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency movements

2 non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses, among other things, the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year

ABEO posted solid revenue of €77.7m in Q2 2025/26, up 15.5% (+5.4% like-for-like) compared to Q2 2024/25. Recent acquisitions[1] accounted for 11.3% of growth, albeit curbed by a 1.3% currency loss.

The Sports division posted revenue of €39.6m for the period, up 4.4%. Despite a difficult environment in the Benelux countries, business remained stable compared with the same period in 2024/25. Finally, the division benefited from the positive contribution of Sodex, a French sports equipment manufacturer based in Vietnam and acquired by ABEO in late May 2025, whose performance was in line with expectations.

The Sportainment & Climbing division continued to advance, posting a 71.7% surge in revenue to €20.0m in Q2 2025/26 (up 27.3% like-for-like plus a marked currency loss of 3.5%). Performance was driven by sustained growth in the recreational and sports climbing wall activities, while the Fun Spot business continued to progress. Meanwhile, ELI Play, a European leader in playgrounds and trampoline parks acquired in late May 2025, performed in line with expectations.

Despite the sluggish domestic market in terms of public funding and investment, the Changing Rooms division posted a 2.3% increase in Q2 revenue (up 2.7% like-for-like).

Accordingly, ABEO posted H1 2025/26 revenue of €138.5m, up 11.8% compared to the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to 4.5%, driven by the Sportainment & Climbing division (up 28.7%). Performance was also boosted by acquisitions, which accounted for 8.4% of revenue growth, while the 1.0% negative currency effect was mainly due to depreciation in the US dollar.

Benefiting from the positive impact of recent acquisitions and the robust sales momentum achieved in H1 2025/26, first half operating margin[2] is expected to improve compared to H1 2024/25.

Trends and outlook

For the second half of 2025/26, ABEO will rely on the solid €139.5m order intake achieved on September 30, 2025, up 4.0% compared to H1 2024/25 (down 0.4% like-for-like, up 5.5% from external growth, down 1.1% from currency effects) amid a complex economic and geopolitical environment, particularly in France and Belgium.

Lastly, the Group remains confident in its ability to maintain its growth trajectory while continuing to consolidate its operating performance throughout the 2025/26 financial year.

Following its clearance by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on October 23, 2025, the mixed tender offer initiated by ABEO for VOGO shares has been open since October 27 and will close on November 28, 2025, inclusive, at a ratio of 3 ABEO shares plus €16.40 in cash for every 16 VOGO shares tendered.



Upcoming events

9 December 2025 - H1 2025/26 results (after close of trading)

10 December 2025 - Participation in the CIC Forum 2025

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

About ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of €248.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, 75% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,443 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



Consolidated on 01/06/2025: ELI Play (Sportainment & Climbing division) and Sodex (Sports division)

Operating margin: EBITDA margin i.e. operating income + depreciation of fixed assets - non-recurring income and expenses / revenue

