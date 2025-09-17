ABEO: EP Climbing, a pioneer in climbing wall design, celebrates 40 years of innovation, while paving the way for tomorrow

EP Climbing (Entre-Prises), a subsidiary of the ABEO Group, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, celebrates 40 years of innovation and passion for climbing, reaffirming its ambition to lead a rapidly growing market.

From one man's passion to a global industry leader

Beginning in the early 1980s, young engineer and passionate climber, François Savigny, imagined the world's first removable climbing hold. This groundbreaking, patented innovation paved the way for the industrialization of indoor climbing worldwide. From this idea, Entre-Prises was born-today known as EP Climbing.

Since then, the company has never stopped innovating, working alongside some of the world's best climbers, as well as engineers and designers, to create ever more advanced, safe, and creative structures: first resin-concrete holds, patented 3D climbing panels, Clip 'n Climb adventure walls…

In 2002, EP Climbing took a major step forward by joining the ABEO Group, accelerating its growth and strengthening its worldwide presence.

True to its French roots and expertise, EP Climbing now employs nearly 170 people worldwide, including around 50 in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. With several thousand walls designed and installed in over 40 countries, the company has become a benchmark for clubs, health centres, sports federations, as well as local authorities, and schools.

An agile model for a fast-evolving market

Faced with increasingly segmented practices - between high-level competition, leisure centres, sport-health initiatives and public facilities - EP has adapted its organization and strategy to address these different needs

"Celebrating 40 years of EP is both a moment of pride and a starting point. Climbing is undergoing a transformation: it is becoming more accessible, more international and more structured. We have therefore adapted our model to remain pioneers in a changing world. Our ambition is clear: to connect our expertise to each market, respond more quickly, innovate more, and thus better serve markets with different expectations", commented Damien TATANGELO, Managing Director of EP Climbing

Now structured around a global management structure and strengthened subsidiaries in its priority markets (Europe, the United States and Asia), EP Climbing is adopting a more agile approach that enables it to seize growth opportunities, particularly internationally and in emerging markets, while delivering more durable and inclusive solutions.

Olympic Climbing as a Springboard

As the official supplier to the International Federation of Climbing Federation (IFSC) since 2007, EP Climbing equips the world's most prestigious competitions, including the Olympic Games. After making its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 and confirming its expertise in Paris 2024, the company is already working on the structures planned for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, where para climbing will make its first appearance. This milestone marks a decisive step in promoting the sport and its values to a wider audience.

A more sustainable and inclusive industry

CSR approach now drives all of EP Climbing's initiatives: eco-designed products, reduced environmental footprint, inclusion, local partnerships, and sport for all. A dedicated R&D team is working to extend the lifespan of equipment and develop more environmentally friendly solutions. In this spirit, , the company is currently developing a simple and accessible carbon calculator, designed to help market players better measure, understand and reduce their impact. A practical to make sustainable development initiatives accessible to the entire climbing community.



