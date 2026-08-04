ABEO accelerates its growth in urban sports with the acquisition of Hurricane Group

ABEO (Euronext - FR0013185857 - ABEO) - a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces the acquisition of 60% of the share capital of Hurricane Group, a leading player in urban sports in Europe and China.

Founded in 1997, Hurricane Group is a leading French company in the urban sports sector, operating at the intersection of sport, events, infrastructure and urban culture. Building on its long-standing presence in Europe and successful expansion in China, the Group has established itself as a key partner for local authorities, sports federations, international organizations, and leading brands. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of €13 million and employed 75 people.

The company has developed a diversified and highly complementary business model built around two main pillars:

The organization of international events, including the FISE (International Festival of Extreme Sports), an iconic brand that has become a global reference in urban and action sports (freestyle BMX, skateboarding, 3x3 basketball, rollerblading, freestyle scootering, parkour and breaking;

The design, construction and installation of sports facilities, including the delivery of the official skateparks for the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Beyond sport competitions, Hurricane has successfully built a strong brand at the intersection of sport, fashion and urban culture, bringing together an engaged community of participants, fans and partners. Driven by their growing presence within the Olympic program and increasing enthusiasm among younger generations, urban sports are experiencing worldwide sustained growth, supporting both demand for international events and investment in dedicated infrastructure.

Supported by long-term strategic partnerships with leading international organizations, the Group is leveraging its Olympic exposure to accelerate its international expansion, notably in markets driven by the growing global momentum of urban and actions sports, including in the lead-up to Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032.

This partnership reflects a strategy of continuity, with Hurricane's management team remaining fully committed to the company's capital and operational leadership to drive this new phase of development alongside ABEO. It is also built on an established relationship of trust between the two groups, which have already collaborated on several occasions, notably with the Bricks brand in Parkour and, more recently, with Vogo.

This operation will create significant opportunities for value creation. It will enable Hurricane to leverage ABEO'S international footprint, industrial capabilities, and distribution network to accelerate its growth. ABEO will strengthen its offering in the urban sports sector by combining infrastructure, equipment, international events, and digital solutions through synergies with Vogo's offering. This partnership will also enhance the visibility of both groups' brands.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves commented: "Through this acquisition, we are seizing a major opportunity by entering the fast-growing urban sports market. Hurricane's unique expertise, strong connection with younger generations and international reputation will significantly enhance our portfolio of activities. We are delighted to welcome the Hurricane teams and look forward to accelerating the development of urban sports together."

Hervé André-Benoit, founder and Hurricane Group CEO added: "We are delighted to partner with a French group as strong and ambitious as ABEO. We share common values and a common vision for the future of urban sports. This partnership will provide us with the resources to accelerate our international expansion and further structure our activities, while preserving the DNA and agility that have driven Hurricane's success for nearly 30 years."

Terms of the transaction

The acquisition of 60% of the share capital will be financed through a mixed structure comprising:

A cash component, financed through ABEO's available cash resources and existing credit facilities;

An equity component, implemented through a capital increase reserved for the selling shareholders, without preferential subscription rights.

The issuance of new shares will be carried out by ABEO's Board of Directors, acting under the authority delegated by the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and will remain within the legal and statutory limit of 10% of the share capital.

Hurricane will be consolidated as of 01/08/2026.

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com



About ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 280.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2026, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,741 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, audio, video and video-assisted refereeing solutions, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C



For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2+dYpeZlGeXnHFvZseampeXbJmUxJPJbGGVxWlqZpnJaZ2UyG1haZeWZnJqnGdo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99722-04082026_abeo_hurricane_vdef_uk.pdf