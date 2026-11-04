

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.1263 against the euro and against nearly a 2-month low of 1.3479 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1194 and 1.3415, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback drops to a 5-day of 157.40 and nearly a 2-month low of 0.8127 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 158.68 and 0.8208, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.14 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 157.00 against the yen and 0.80 against the franc.



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