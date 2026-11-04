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SA

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 09:05
9,602 Euro
+1,31 % +0,124
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5589,58409:07
9,5669,57809:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 08:10 Uhr
135 Leser
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Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 4 November 2026 at 9:00 am EET

Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 37,827,020 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme launched on 6 May 2026 and the repurchases were made during 7 May 2026-24 September 2026.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount equals 1.42 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo before the cancellation.

Number of A shares
Votes attached to the A sharesTotal number of shares and votes (including 1,000,000 B shares)
Prior to the cancellation of the shares2,654,674,8262,654,674,8262,655,674,826 shares and
2,659,674,826 votes
After the cancellation of the shares2,616,847,8062,616,847,8062,617,847,806 shares and
2,621,847,806 votes

Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled approximately 400 million shares, corresponding to approximately 14.4 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in 2021.

Further information on share buybacks is available at www.sampo.com/sharebuyback.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Diane Michelberger
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030


Mirko Hurmerinta
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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