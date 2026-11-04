

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Sampo Oyj A (SMP0.F) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR270 million, or EUR0.10 per share. This compares with EUR757 million, or EUR0.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to EUR2.761 billion from EUR2.597 billion last year.



Sampo Oyj A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR270 Mln. vs. EUR757 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.10 vs. EUR0.28 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.761 Bln vs. EUR2.597 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: EUR 9.75 B To EUR 9.85 B



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