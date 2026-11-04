

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Barry Callebaut AG (BARN.SW), the Swiss chocolatier, Wednesday reported lower earnings on lower revenue for the year compared to the same period last year.



Further the company provided its outlook for the fiscal 2026-27 assuming a a cocoa bean price of GBP 4,000.



Net profit decreased 16.3 percent to CHF 157.7 million from CHF 188.4 million last year.



Recurring net profit declined 13.7 percent to CHF 215.5 million from CHF 249.6 million previous year.



Revenue reduced 17.6 percent to CHF 12.19 billion from CHF 14.8 billion prior year, reflecting lower year-on-year cocoa bean-linked sales prices.



Sales volume edged down 0.7 percent to 2,109,866 tons from 2,125,420 tons over a year ago.



Looking forward to the full year, the cocoa company expects to deliver volume growth between 1 percent and 3 percent and is anticipated to be weighted to the first half of the fiscal year. Profit before tax recurring is expected to increase by around 30 percent in constant currency, with EBIT recurring growth in constant currency between 3 percent and 5 percent.



Additionally, the company declared a yearly dividend of CHF 29 per share in line with prior year, payable to shareholders on or around January 13, 2027.



On Tuesday, shares closed at CHF 1200, down 0.74% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



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