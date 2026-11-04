

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Pandora A/S (PANDY.PK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled DKK517 million, or DKK6.9 per share. This compares with DKK489 million, or DKK6.3 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to DKK6.694 billion from DKK6.269 billion last year.



Pandora A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK517 Mln. vs. DKK489 Mln. last year. -EPS: DKK6.9 vs. DKK6.3 last year. -Revenue: DKK6.694 Bln vs. DKK6.269 Bln last year.



FY 2026 Guidance: Pandora now expects organic revenue growth of 2-3% in 2026



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