

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AHODF.PK) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR625 million, or EUR0.72 per share. This compares with EUR584 million, or EUR0.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR603 million or EUR0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to EUR23.089 billion from EUR22.494 billion last year.



Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR625 Mln. vs. EUR584 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.72 vs. EUR0.65 last year. -Revenue: EUR23.089 Bln vs. EUR22.494 Bln last year.



Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations Diluted underlying EPS growth at constant exchange rates to be in the low-single-digits



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