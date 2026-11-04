

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY241.677 billion, or JPY134.47 per share. This compares with JPY147.635 billion, or JPY82.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to JPY1.270 trillion from JPY1.030 trillion last year.



Astellas Pharma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY241.677 Bln. vs. JPY147.635 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY134.47 vs. JPY82.17 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.270 Tn vs. JPY1.030 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 290.04 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.330 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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