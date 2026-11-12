

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) to evaluate combination therapies for pancreatic cancer patients, whose tumors express CLDN18.2.



Under the agreement, Astellas will sponsor and conduct two studies evaluating its investigational CLDN18.2-targeted programs in combination with Immuneering's investigational MEK inhibitor, atebimetinib.



The first study will assess an Astellas investigational CLDN18.2-targeted therapy in combination with atebimetinib and modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.



A second study will evaluate a chemotherapy-free regimen combining a different Astellas investigational CLDN18.2-targeted therapy with atebimetinib in previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.



Immuneering will supply atebimetinib for both studies, while each company will retain global development and commercialization rights to its respective products.



Shares of Astellas closed Wednesday's session 0.43% higher at $16.48 on OTC Markets.



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