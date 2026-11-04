

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MKS.L) released a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at GBP265.8 million, or GBP0.126 per share. This compares with GBP6.2 million, or GBP0.003 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marks & Spencer Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP305.1 million or GBP0.145 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to GBP9.168 billion from GBP7.942 billion last year.



Marks & Spencer Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP265.8 Mln. vs. GBP6.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.126 vs. GBP0.003 last year. -Revenue: GBP9.168 Bln vs. GBP7.942 Bln last year.



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