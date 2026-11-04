

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK, CONG.DE, CON.DE), a major German maker of tires and other rubber products, on Wednesday reported a net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by decreased expenses.



For the three-month period to September 30, the Group posted a net profit of EUR 349 million, or EUR 1.75 per share, compared with a net loss of EUR 756 million, or EUR 3.78 per share in the same period last year. Last year, special effects from the Aumovio spin-off and from the preparations for the OESL sale had a negative impact on net income.



EBIT was positive EUR 487 million as against negative EBIT of EUR 733 million a year ago. Expenses in connection with the valuation of a disposal group were EUR 000 million, compared with last year's EUR 454 million. Other expenses declined to EUR 36 million from EUR 778 million in the previous year. Cost of sales moved down to EUR 2.363 billion from EUR 2.803 billion in fiscal 2025.



The company recorded sales of EUR 3.454 billion, less than EUR 3.898 billion. The decline in sales was mainly due to the sale of the Original Equipment Solutions business area in February.



Looking ahead, Continental has revised its annual guidance. For fiscal 2026, the Group now projects adjusted EBIT margin of around 13.4% to 14% against the earlier guidance of 12% to 13.5%. The company now expects sales of around EUR 13.5 billion to EUR 13.9 billion, compared with the previous outlook of EUR 13.2 billion to EUR 14.2 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the Group had posted adjusted EBIT margin of 10.3% and sales of EUR 19.676 billion.



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