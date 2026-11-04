Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2026

Third quarter 2026

Net sales increased to SEK 383 (327) million. In unchanged currency, net sales increased by 14 per cent

Adjusted EBITA increased by 17 per cent to SEK 27 (23) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.1 (7.0) per cent.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -1.8 (16) million, corresponding to SEK -0.07 (0.63) per share.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.68 (0.37).

The profitability measure P/WC increased to 38 (32) per cent and net debt ratio amounted to 2.3 (2.7) times

Interim period January - September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,084 (1,065) million. In unchanged currency, net sales increased by 3.5 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 8.8 per cent to SEK 78 (72) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.2 (6.7) per cent.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 50 (66) million, corresponding to SEK 2.02 (2.68) per share.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.65 (1.02).

Financial summary







Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Rolling 12 Full year 2025 Net sales, SEK million 382.7 327.3 1,453.1 1,433.7 Gross margin, % 26.0 26.8 26.9 26.7 Adjusted EBITA, SEK million 27.0 23.0 101.6 95.3 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 7.1 7.0 7.0 6.6 EBITA, SEK million 27.2 23.9 104.3 108.8 EBITA margin, % 7.1 7.3 7.2 7.6 P/WC, % 38.2 31.6

30.7 Net debt ratio, times 2.3 2.7

2.5 Operating cash flow, SEK million -1.8 15.5 109.2 126.3 Profit for the period, SEK million 16.6 9.2 4.2 -11.2 Earnings per share, SEK 0.68 0.37 0.17 -0.46

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Alcadon Group AB

Fredrik Valentin, CEO

Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12

E-mail: fva@alcadon.com

www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group

Alcadon Group is a Swedish listed corporate group founded in 1988 that acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands that enables digitalisation of society. The group has approximately 180 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 1,400 million through its independent subsidiaries in seven European countries.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 657 36 00

Email: info@alcadon.com

Website: www.alcadongroup.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 08:00 CET.