Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
AL

WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y4
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 09:06
2,690 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7802,90010:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2026

Third quarter 2026

  • Net sales increased to SEK 383 (327) million. In unchanged currency, net sales increased by 14 per cent
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 17 per cent to SEK 27 (23) million.
  • Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.1 (7.0) per cent.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -1.8 (16) million, corresponding to SEK -0.07 (0.63) per share.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.68 (0.37).
  • The profitability measure P/WC increased to 38 (32) per cent and net debt ratio amounted to 2.3 (2.7) times

Interim period January - September 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,084 (1,065) million. In unchanged currency, net sales increased by 3.5 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 8.8 per cent to SEK 78 (72) million.
  • Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.2 (6.7) per cent.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 50 (66) million, corresponding to SEK 2.02 (2.68) per share.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.65 (1.02).
Financial summary



Q3 2026Q3 2025Rolling 12Full year 2025
Net sales, SEK million382.7327.31,453.11,433.7
Gross margin, %26.026.826.926.7
Adjusted EBITA, SEK million27.023.0101.695.3
Adjusted EBITA margin, %7.17.07.06.6
EBITA, SEK million27.223.9104.3108.8
EBITA margin, %7.17.37.27.6
P/WC, %38.231.6
30.7
Net debt ratio, times2.32.7
2.5
Operating cash flow, SEK million-1.815.5109.2126.3
Profit for the period, SEK million16.69.24.2-11.2
Earnings per share, SEK0.680.370.17-0.46

Contact
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group
Alcadon Group is a Swedish listed corporate group founded in 1988 that acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands that enables digitalisation of society. The group has approximately 180 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 1,400 million through its independent subsidiaries in seven European countries.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00
Email: info@alcadon.com
Website: www.alcadongroup.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.