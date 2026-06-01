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WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y4
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:30
3,000 Euro
-0,66 % -0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9603,09014:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 11:30 Uhr
35 Leser
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Alcadon Group AB: Alcadon Group acquires A-Antennas

Alcadon Group has today acquired all shares in A-Antennas AB, a leading player in the design and development of antennas for wireless data transmission in outdoor environments. A-Antennas was founded in 2011 and currently has five employees in Arboga, Sweden, from where it sells products and solutions to a number of European countries. The company has a turnover of approximately SEK 50 million with strong profitability.

A-Antennas CEO, founder and former owner Jari Paananen will continue to lead and develop the company and its operations based on shared values and Alcadon Group's principles of decentralized business responsibility.

"With the acquisition of A-Antennas, we are taking a natural step into the wireless data transmission niche, which complements our existing subsidiaries' deep expertise in cable-based networks," says Fredrik Valentin, CEO and President of Alcadon Group. "We look forward to continuing to develop the great company that Jari and his team have built."

"We very much look forward to an continued exciting journey for A-Antennas as part of Alcadon Group, where we retain a strong mandate to drive the company forward with a high degree of freedom within responsibility, while the opportunity for support from Alcadon Group and the sister companies creates a sense of security that will contribute to our growth plans," says previous owner and A-Antennas CEO Jari Paananen.

A-Antennas' core expertise lies in the design and development of antennas for so-called "smart metering" - that is, wireless communication to and from devices used for remote reading of, for example, energy, water and gas consumption.

The acquisition is completed with immediate effect and is expected to contribute with a minor earnings enhancement to Alcadon Group during the current financial year with only a marginal increase in working capital. Payment is made in cash and financed from the company's own funds. The Group's net debt ratio is expected to increase marginally, within the framework of Alcadon Group's financial targets.

Alcadon Group's portfolio of companies is thereby expanded to seven autonomous subsidiaries, all of which report to group management.

Contact
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group
Alcadon Group is a Swedish listed corporate group founded in 1988 that acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communication, with the vision of becoming a leading European competence partner in the digitalisation of society. The group has approximately 180 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 1,400 million through its independent subsidiaries in seven European countries.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00
Email: info@alcadon.com
Website: www.alcadongroup.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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