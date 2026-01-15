Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y4
15.01.26 | 09:08
2,220 Euro
-0,89 % -0,020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 09:00 Uhr
Alcadon Group AB: Alcadon Group discontinues its German operations

Alcadon Group has decided to discontinue the operational activities of Alcadon GmbH (Germany) and prioritise geographies and market segments with stronger gross margins and lower tied-up capital. The discontinuation will be completed in 2026 and affects two locally employed staff, who during the discontinuation period will focus on sell-out of remaining inventory.

From December 2025, the German operations will be reported separately in Alcadon Group's income statement as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5 and will therefore not be included in Alcadon Group's adjusted operating profit (EBITA adjusted) for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

The discontinuation will preliminary reduce Alcadon Group's sales in 2025 by -79 MSEK and increase adjusted operating profit (EBITA adjusted) by 5.6 MSEK. Alcadon Group's sales for the fourth quarter will decrease by -16 MSEK and adjusted operating profit (EBITA adjusted) will increase by 1.4 MSEK.

The costs for discontinuation, which due to the separate reporting will not be included in Alcadon Group's EBITA adjusted, are estimated to approximately -54 MSEK in total, of which approximately -49 MSEK will be reported in the fourth quarter of 2025 and consist of write-downs of inventory, accounts receivable and goodwill. The remaining approximately -5 MSEK are expected operational discontinuation costs during 2026.

The net cash flow effect of the discontinuation, including inventory sell-out, is estimated to approximately 0 to 10 MSEK, to be realised during 2026. The discontinuation of the German operations will improve Alcadon Group's profitability measure P/WC through both improved profit and reduced working capital.

The summary below shows preliminary sales and operating profit for the discontinued German operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, as well as Alcadon Group's historically reported adjusted operating profit (EBITA adjusted) before and after the discontinuation.

Alcadon Germany

MSEKQ4 2025Q4 2024Full year 2025Full year 2024
Revenue161379103
Adjusted EBITA-1.4-6.3-5.6-10.2
Adjusted EBITA %-8.7%-47%-7.1%-9.9%

Quarterly comparison of operating profit (EBITA adjusted)

MSEKQ3 2024Q4 2024Q1 2025Q2 2025Q3 2025
Reported EBITA adjusted (Group)20.524.821.822.223.3
EBITA adjusted (Germany)-1.9-6.3-2.9-1.6+0.3
EBITA adjusted excluding Germany (Group)22.431.124.723.823.0



The financial information above is preliminary. Alcadon Group will publish its year-end report for 2025 on 19 February 2026.

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-15 08:55 CET.

Contact
Alcadon Group AB
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group
Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00 E-mail:info@alca.se web: www.alcadon.com

