Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2025

Improved earnings and working capital as the transformation continues

The English version of the interim report is a translation of the official Swedish report. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.

THIRD QUARTER 2025

• Net sales decreased by -11 per cent to SEK 346 (390) million. In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -9.5 per cent.

• Adjusted operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA adjusted) increased by 14 per cent to SEK 23 (20) million. Adjustments of SEK -0.9 (2.5) million relate to SEK 0.3 (0.6) million attributable to unrealised exchange rate gains and losses and SEK -1.2 (1.9) million relates to the revaluation of contingent considerations.

• Operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA) increased by 35 per cent to SEK 24 (18) million.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 16 (14) million, corresponding to SEK 0.63 (0.59) per share.

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.37 (0.22).

• The equity ratio increased to 54 per cent from 53 per cent on 30 June 2025.

INTERIM PERIOD JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

• Net sales decreased by -7.2 per cent to SEK 1,127 million (1,215). In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -5.3 per cent.

• Adjusted operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA adjusted) decreased by -16 per cent to SEK 67 million (80). Adjustments of SEK -8.5 (10.8) million relate to SEK -0.7 (1.4) million attributable to unrealised exchange rate gains and losses, SEK -7.8 (7.2) million in revalued and reversed contingent considerations and acquisition costs of SEK 0.0 (2.3) million.

• Operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA) increased by 9.1 per cent to SEK 76 (70) million.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 62 (87) million, corresponding to SEK 2.69 (3.66) per share.

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.02 (1.27).

• The equity ratio increased to 54 per cent from 52 per cent on 31 December 2024.





Quarter 3 January - September

Full year 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net sales. SEK million

346.0 390.4 1,127.0 1,214.8 1,603.8 Gross margin. %

26.8 24.4 26.0 25.2 25.3 EBITA adjusted. SEK million 23.3 20.5 67.3 80.3 105.1 EBITA adjusted. % 6.7 5.2 6.0 6.6 6.6 EBITA. SEK million 24.2 18.0 75.8 69.5 94.4 EBITA. % 7.0 4.6 6.7 5.7 5.9 Profit for the period. SEK million

9.2 5.4 25.0 30.0 36.9 Earnings per share. SEK

0.37 0.22 1.02 1.27 1.54

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

• Inge Dahl has been appointed as the new CEO of Alcadon AS in Norway. He comes most recently from a position as head of the Norwegian sales company of the subsidiary Networks Centre.

• Susanne Stengade, Head of Alcadon Central Europe (Denmark, Germany and Belgium), has decided to leave the Alcadon Group at the end of 2025. The Central Europe region will therefore be phased out, in line with the Group's increased focus on decentralisation.

• André Radley Grundahl has been appointed as the new CEO of Alcadon Denmark and its subsidiary Alcadon Germany. He has extensive experience in sales and leadership from industries such as the automotive, filter and electronics industries, where he has held several CEO positions.

• Piet den Ouden has been appointed as the new CEO of Alcadon Belgium. He comes most recently from the role of sales manager for Alcadon in Benelux and has extensive experience from the network infrastructure industry, including roles at Alcatel Lucent and Sterlite Technologies.



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

• CFO Niklas Svensson will leave Alcadon Group in early 2026 to take up a similar position in another industry.

• No further significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Alcadon Group AB

Fredrik Valentin, CEO

Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12

E-mail: fva@alcadon.com

www.alcadongroup.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

Phone number: +46 8 913 008

E-mail: ca@skmg.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 08:00 CEST.