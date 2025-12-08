Alcadon Group AB: Adam Jonsson appointed new CFO of Alcadon Group

Alcadon Group has recruited Adam Jonsson as its new Group CFO, replacing Niklas Svensson, who is leaving the group at the end of January 2026 after six years. Adam Jonsson will take up his position in March 2026 and will be a member of the group management team. Adam comes most recently from a role as CFO at Remman Mobility Group and has previously been CFO for listed companies such as Speqta and Enlabs and has a background from PwC.



In the period between Niklas Svensson's departure and the commencement of Adam Jonsson's employment, Alcadon Group's Vice Chairman Jonas Mårtensson will formally hold the role of acting Group CFO.



"We warmly welcome Adam Jonsson to Alcadon Group! Adam brings knowledge and experience that align well with our updated financial goals and strategic focus towards our vision of becoming a leading competence partner in the digitalisation of society. We truly look forward to working with Adam."

Fredrik Valentin, CEO of Alcadon Group"Alcadon Group is on an exciting journey, and I am really looking forward to being part of and actively contributing to the Group's continued development in both big and small matters."Adam Jonsson, incoming Group CFO

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Alcadon Group AB

Fredrik Valentin, CEO

Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12

E-mail: fva@alcadon.com

www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group

Alcadon Group is a Swedish publicly traded company group founded in 1988 that acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communication, with the vision of becoming a leading competence partner in the digitalisation of society. Alcadon Group currently operates through independent subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 657 36 00 E-mail:info@alca.se web: www.alcadon.com