Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y4
Düsseldorf
20.08.25 | 12:32
1,655 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6401,67015:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 15:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alcadon Group AB: New CEO appointed for Alcadon Norway

Alcadon Group has appointed Inge Dahl as the new CEO of its subsidiary Alcadon AS in Norway, with immediate effect. Inge Dahl is currently CEO of the Norwegian sales company Networks Centres, and is therefore very familiar with the Norwegian market and its opportunities.

"We are delighted to confirm that Inge Dahl has accepted the assignment to lead Alcadon Norway into the future, based on his strong and senior leadership experience and excellent knowledge of the Norwegian market for products and services in digitalisation and network communications," says Fredrik Valentin, CEO of Alcadon Group.

"I am very confident about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for us in Norway in all areas of our various businesses. We have development potential in broadband, commercial properties, structured cabling systems and, not least, the rapidly growing market for data centres," says Inge Dahl.

Stockholm, 20 August 2025

Contact
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group AB
Alcadon Group acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within the niche of systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communications. Alcadon was founded in 1988 and currently operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00 E-mail:info@alca.se web: www.alcadon.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.