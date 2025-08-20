Alcadon Group AB: New CEO appointed for Alcadon Norway

Alcadon Group has appointed Inge Dahl as the new CEO of its subsidiary Alcadon AS in Norway, with immediate effect. Inge Dahl is currently CEO of the Norwegian sales company Networks Centres, and is therefore very familiar with the Norwegian market and its opportunities.

"We are delighted to confirm that Inge Dahl has accepted the assignment to lead Alcadon Norway into the future, based on his strong and senior leadership experience and excellent knowledge of the Norwegian market for products and services in digitalisation and network communications," says Fredrik Valentin, CEO of Alcadon Group.

"I am very confident about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for us in Norway in all areas of our various businesses. We have development potential in broadband, commercial properties, structured cabling systems and, not least, the rapidly growing market for data centres," says Inge Dahl.

Stockholm, 20 August 2025

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Alcadon Group AB

Fredrik Valentin, CEO

Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12

E-mail: fva@alcadon.com

www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group AB

Alcadon Group acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within the niche of systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communications. Alcadon was founded in 1988 and currently operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 657 36 00 E-mail:info@alca.se web: www.alcadon.com