WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
Alcadon Group AB: CFO Niklas Svensson leaves Alcadon Group in early 2026

Alcadon Group hereby announces that Niklas Svensson has decided to leave his role as Group CFO to take up a similar position in another industry. Niklas Svensson will remain in the Group Management Team and continue to work as CFO of Alcadon Group during his notice period.

"We are very grateful for Niklas's efforts and commitment over the past six years, as well as his strong contribution to shaping the group of companies we have today. We wish him the best of luck in his new challenges."
Fredrik Valentin, CEO of Alcadon Group.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will begin immediately.

Contact
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group AB
Alcadon Group acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within the niche of systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communications. Alcadon was founded in 1988 and currently operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00 E-mail:info@alca.se web: www.alcadon.com

