2,0102,10012:07
19.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Alcadon Group AB: Year-end report 1 January - 31 December 2025

Stronger cash flow and reduced indebtedness as well as discontinuation of loss-making German operations

The English version of the interim report is a translation of the official Swedish report. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.

THIRD QUARTER 2025

  • Net sales decreased by -1.7 per cent to SEK 369 (376) million. In unchanged currency, net sales increased by 1.3 per cent.
  • EBITA adjusted decreased by -23 per cent to SEK 24 (31) million, with adjustments amounting to SEK -5.0 (-0.1) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 61 (39) million, corresponding to SEK 2.48 (1.59) per share.
  • Discontinuation of operations in Alcadon GmbH (Germany).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.47 (0.28), based on a profit for the period of SEK -36 million, of which SEK -52 million consists of profit from discontinued operations. This in turn includes non-cash write-downs of SEK -49 million.
  • The equity ratio increased to 53 per cent from 52 per cent on 31 December 2024.

INTERIM PERIOD JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025

  • Net sales decreased by -4.5 per cent to SEK 1,434 (1,501) million. In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -1.6 per cent.
  • EBITA adjusted decreased by -17 per cent to SEK 95 (115) million, with adjustments amounting to SEK -14 (11) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 124 (125) million, corresponding to SEK 5.07 (5.24) per share.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.46 (1.54) based on a loss for the period of SEK -11 million, of which SEK -59 million consists of profits from discontinued operations. This in turn includes non-cash write-downs of SEK -49 million.
  • The equity ratio increased to 53 per cent from 52 per cent on 31 December 2024.

Quarter 4
January - December

20252024
20252024
Net sales, SEK million369.2375.6
1,433.71,501.3
Gross margin, %27.426.4
26.726.1
EBITA adjusted, SEK million23.831.1
95.3115.3
EBITA adjusted, %6.48.3
6.67.7
EBITA, SEK million28.831.2
108.8104.6
EBITA, %7.88.3
7.67.0
Profit for the period, SEK million-36.26.9
-11.236.9
Earnings per share, SEK-1.470.28
-0.461.54

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Adam Jonsson has been appointed as the new CFO of Alcadon Group, succeeding Niklas Svensson, who is moving on to new challenges. Adam Jonsson will take up his position no later than 18 March 2026. Jonas Mårtensson, Vice Chairman of Alcadon Group, will act as Deputy CFO during the period 21 January to 18 March 2026.
  • Discontinuation of operations in Alcadon GmbH, the German subsidiary of Alcadon Denmark, given that structural market challenges are expected to remain.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • No further significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB
Phone number: +46 8 913 008
E-mail: ca@skmg.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
