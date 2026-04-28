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WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y4
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:05
3,160 Euro
+0,32 % +0,010
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,11010:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026

First quarter 2026

  • Net sales decreased amounted to SEK 345 (386) million. In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -5.3 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 0.6 per cent to SEK 25 (25) million. The adjustment are SEK 1.2 (-8.9) million in unrealised exchange rate gains and losses and evaluation, and reversal of contingent considerations.
  • Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.2 (6.4) per cent.
  • Cash flow from operating activities (operating cash flow) amounted to SEK 30 (10) million, corresponding to SEK 1.23 (0.42) per share.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.43 (0.33).
  • The profitability measure P/WC amounted to 33 per cent and net debt ratio amounted to 2.3 times.

Significant events during the quarter

  • Adam Jonsson took up his post as new CFO of Alcadon Group on 18 March 2026.
  • The definitions of our profitability measure P/WC and the net debt ratio have been updated to improve comparability with industry standard. See page 18 under "Definitions".

Significant events after the end of the period

  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.
Financial summary



Q1 2026Q1 2025Rolling 12Full year 2025
Net sales, SEK million345.4385.61,393.51,433.7
Gross margin, %26.925.827.026.7
Adjusted EBITA, SEK million24.924.795.495.3
Adjusted EBITA margin, %7.26.46.86.6
EBITA, SEK million23.733.698.9108.8
EBITA margin, %6.98.77.17.6
P/WC, %33.232.9-30.7
Net debt ratio, times2.32.6-2.5
Operating cash flow, SEK million30.110.4145.4126.3
Profit for the period, SEK million10.58.1-8.8-11.2
Earnings per share, SEK0.430.33-0.36-0.46

Contact
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group
Alcadon Group is a Swedish listed corporate group founded in 1988 that acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communication, with the vision of becoming a leading European competence partner in the digitalisation of society. The group has approximately 180 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 1,400 million through its independent subsidiaries in seven European countries.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00
Email: info@alcadon.com
Website: www.alcadongroup.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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