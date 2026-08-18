Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2026

Second quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 356 (352) million. In unchanged currency, net sales increased by 2.1 per cent

Adjusted EBITA increased by 9.1 per cent to SEK 26 (24) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.3 (6.8) per cent.

Cash flow from operating activities (operating cash flow) amounted to SEK 20 (42) million, corresponding to SEK 0.81 (1.69) per share.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.54 (0.31).

The profitability measure P/WC increased to 36 (31) per cent and net debt ratio amounted to 2.3 (2.6) times.

Interim period January - June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 701 (737) million. In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -1.8 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 4.7 per cent to SEK 51 (48) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.2 (6.6) per cent.

Cash flow from operating activities (operating cash flow) amounted to SEK 51 (51) million, corresponding to SEK 2.10 (2.07) per share.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (0.65).

Significant events during the quarter

On 1 June 2026, the Alcadon Group acquired the product company A-Antennas AB, which specialises in the development of antennas for wireless data transmission in complex environments.

Significant events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.





Financial summary







Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Rolling 12 Full year 2025 Net sales, SEK million 355.9 351.5 1,397.8 1,433.7 Gross margin, % 27.1 27.0 27.1 26.7 Adjusted EBITA, SEK million 25.9 23.8 97.6 95.3 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 7.3 6.8 7.0 6.6 EBITA, SEK million 24.6 22.5 101.0 108.8 EBITA margin, % 6.9 6.4 7.2 7.6 P/WC, % 36.0 31.0

30.7 Net debt ratio, times 2.3 2.6

2.5 Operating cash flow, SEK million 19.9 41.5 124.3 126.3 Profit for the period, SEK million 13.3 7.7 -3.2 -11.2 Earnings per share, SEK 0.54 0.31 -0.13 -0.46

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Alcadon Group AB

Fredrik Valentin, CEO

Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12

E-mail: fva@alcadon.com

www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group

Alcadon Group is a Swedish listed corporate group founded in 1988 that acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communication, with the vision of becoming a leading European competence partner in the digitalisation of society. The group has approximately 180 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 1,400 million through its independent subsidiaries in seven European countries.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 657 36 00

Email: info@alcadon.com

Website: www.alcadongroup.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-18 08:00 CEST.