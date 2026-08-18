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WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y4
Frankfurt
18.08.26 | 08:05
2,820 Euro
-0,70 % -0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8302,96010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
51 Leser
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Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2026

Second quarter 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 356 (352) million. In unchanged currency, net sales increased by 2.1 per cent
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 9.1 per cent to SEK 26 (24) million.
  • Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.3 (6.8) per cent.
  • Cash flow from operating activities (operating cash flow) amounted to SEK 20 (42) million, corresponding to SEK 0.81 (1.69) per share.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.54 (0.31).
  • The profitability measure P/WC increased to 36 (31) per cent and net debt ratio amounted to 2.3 (2.6) times.

Interim period January - June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 701 (737) million. In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -1.8 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 4.7 per cent to SEK 51 (48) million.
  • Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 7.2 (6.6) per cent.
  • Cash flow from operating activities (operating cash flow) amounted to SEK 51 (51) million, corresponding to SEK 2.10 (2.07) per share.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (0.65).

Significant events during the quarter

  • On 1 June 2026, the Alcadon Group acquired the product company A-Antennas AB, which specialises in the development of antennas for wireless data transmission in complex environments.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.


Financial summary



Q2 2026Q2 2025Rolling 12Full year 2025
Net sales, SEK million355.9351.51,397.81,433.7
Gross margin, %27.127.027.126.7
Adjusted EBITA, SEK million25.923.897.695.3
Adjusted EBITA margin, %7.36.87.06.6
EBITA, SEK million24.622.5101.0108.8
EBITA margin, %6.96.47.27.6
P/WC, %36.031.0
30.7
Net debt ratio, times2.32.6
2.5
Operating cash flow, SEK million19.941.5124.3126.3
Profit for the period, SEK million13.37.7-3.2-11.2
Earnings per share, SEK0.540.31-0.13-0.46

Contact
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

About Alcadon Group
Alcadon Group is a Swedish listed corporate group founded in 1988 that acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communication, with the vision of becoming a leading European competence partner in the digitalisation of society. The group has approximately 180 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 1,400 million through its independent subsidiaries in seven European countries.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00
Email: info@alcadon.com
Website: www.alcadongroup.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-18 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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