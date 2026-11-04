

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Redrow plc (BTRW.L), a housebuilding business, Wednesday in its trading update confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2027.



It continues to expect around 17,500 - 17,900 total home completions including approximately 600 JV completions, as market backdrop continues to be challenging with pressure on affordability for potential homebuyers.



Further, for the 17-week period from June 29 to October 25 the total home completions, including JVs, were 3,223 homes, 12.1 percent below the comparable period total of 3,665 homes.



On Tuesday, shares closed at 319 pence, down 4.66% on the London Stock Exchange.



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