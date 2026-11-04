Egetis Therapeutics AB: Egetis Therapeutics Enters Agreement to Sell Priority Review Voucher for USD 190 Million

Stockholm, Sweden, November 4, 2026. Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Egetis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: EGTX), today announced that the Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Rare Thyroid Therapeutics International AB (RTTI), has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for gross proceeds of USD 190 million (approximately SEK 1,900 million). Upon the closing of the transaction former owners of RTTI are entitled to approximately 50 percent of net proceeds of the PRV, as an earnout following Egetis' acquisition of EMCITATE® (tiratricol) in 2020.

Egetis was granted the PRV on September 28, 2026, in connection with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of EMCITATE for the treatment of peripheral thyrotoxicosis in adults and pediatric patients with monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act.

About Egetis Therapeutics

Egetis Therapeutics is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative therapies for patients with rare diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Combining scientific and clinical expertise with integrated late-stage development, regulatory and commercial capabilities, and manufacturing expertise, Egetis is committed to delivering treatments and dedicated support to underserved patient communities. The Company's lead product, EMCITATE® (tiratricol), is the first and only approved treatment of peripheral thyrotoxicosis in patients with MCT8 deficiency, a rare and life-shortening genetic disorder. EMCITATE holds marketing authorizations in the EU and in the U.S.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with operations in the U.S. and Europe, Egetis is building a sustainable global rare disease company.

For more information, visit egetis.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the commercialization and availability of EMCITATE® (tiratricol) in the United States, the timing and outcome of potential monetization of the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher, the expected capabilities of the Company's patient access and distribution infrastructure, the anticipated benefits of EMCITATE for patients with MCT8 deficiency, and the Company's broader strategic plans for the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "will," "may," "could," "potential," or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and assessments as of the date of this press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the commercial launch and market acceptance of EMCITATE in the United States; the ability to establish and maintain adequate commercial infrastructure, including distribution, patient support, and reimbursement arrangements; the timing and terms of any monetization of the Priority Review Voucher, which is subject to market conditions and the availability of interested purchasers; potential post-marketing requirements or restrictions imposed by the FDA; the ability to maintain regulatory approvals in the United States and the European Union; competition from existing or future therapies; the Company's ability to secure adequate funding for its operations and commercial activities; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

For a further description of risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's business and results, reference is made to the Company's most recent annual report and other filings with relevant regulatory authorities available at www.egetis.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor contacts

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO

+46 (0) 733 542 062

nicklas.westerholm@egetis.com

Karl Hård, Head of Investor Relations, Communications & Business Development

+46 (0) 733 011 944

karl.hard@egetis.com

This information is information that Egetis Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 08:32 CET.