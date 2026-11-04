GomSpace A/S: GomSpace Strengthens Global Commercial Organization with Appointment of New Vice Presidents of Sales for APAC and EMEA

GomSpace Strengthens Global Commercial Organization with Appointment of New Vice Presidents of Sales for APAC and EMEA

Appointments reinforce GomSpace's global growth strategy and strengthen regional customer engagement across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace, announces the appointment of Anand Iqbal Gulati as Vice President Sales, APAC and Benjamin Hamel as Vice President Sales, EMEA. The appointments mark a significant step in GomSpace's continued commitment to strengthening its global commercial presence and supporting customers across key international markets.

As part of its evolving commercial strategy, GomSpace has established dedicated sales leadership for three regions: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific). The new regional structure is designed to bring the company closer to customers, enhance market responsiveness, and support the growing demand for advanced space solutions worldwide.

Anand Iqbal Gulati joins GomSpace as Vice President Sales, APAC, bringing extensive experience in sales, business development, and strategic market expansion across Asia. Based in Singapore, Anand has built a strong track record working with government, defense, national security, and commercial organizations throughout the region. Prior to joining GomSpace, he served as Head of Sales, Cyber Solutions APAC at Rheinmetall, where he consistently exceeded sales targets and developed a robust regional business pipeline. He has also held senior sales leadership roles with Xolaris and SES Satellites, giving him deep insight into the space and satellite sectors.

"Asia-Pacific represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing space markets in the world," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace. "Anand's extensive regional experience, strong customer relationships, and proven ability to grow businesses make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our expansion across APAC. We are delighted to welcome him to the GomSpace team."

Benjamin Hamel has been appointed Vice President Sales, EMEA. With more than 20 years of experience spanning aerospace, space technology, aviation, and international business development, Benjamin brings extensive commercial leadership expertise to GomSpace. Throughout his career, he has successfully led growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and customer engagement programs across global markets. His background includes leadership roles within the aerospace and technology sectors, where he developed a reputation for building high-performing commercial organizations and driving sustainable business growth.

"Benjamin's impressive international experience and customer-centric approach will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position across EMEA," says Carsten Drachmann. "His understanding of complex technology markets and ability to develop long-term strategic relationships align perfectly with GomSpace's ambitions for future growth."

The appointments underscore GomSpace's commitment to investing in commercial excellence as the company continues to support customers in the defense, security, scientific, and commercial space sectors. With dedicated regional leadership teams now in place, GomSpace is well positioned to accelerate growth, deepen customer engagement, and expand access to its flight-proven space technologies across global markets.

For more information from GomSpace, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: casc@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

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