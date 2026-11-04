

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SKFOF.PK, SXYAY.PK, SIKA.SW), a Swiss specialty chemical company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a partnership deal with Australian IoT developer, IndustryOS, to expand its digital offering for tunneling and mining customers.



Sika will act as the channel partner for IndustryOS's Safecrete and Safewall branded sensor-based technologies, which monitor the strength of sprayed concrete underground in real time and help customers to improve safety, quality, and productivity.



Sika is an expert in concrete admixtures and sprayed concrete solutions for tunneling and mining.



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