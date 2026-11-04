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WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 10:45
3.640,00 Euro
-2,15 % -80,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3.640,003.660,0010:56
3.650,003.660,0010:54
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 09:42 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TCL Technology Group Corporation: Samsung Electronics Acquires 10.16% Stake in TCL CSOT, Deepening Strategic Alignment and Business Collaboration

Samsung Electronics Acquires 10.16% Stake in TCL CSOT, Deepening Strategic Alignment and Business Collaboration

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Technology and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Electronics) jointly announced after market close on October 30 that Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (Samsung Display) will transfer its 10.16% stake in TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) to its parent company, Samsung Electronics, as part of efforts to strengthen strategic collaboration.

Upon completion, Samsung Electronics will become a direct shareholder of TCL CSOT, holding a 10.16% stake. The transaction will not affect TCL Technology's controlling position, with TCL Technology continuing to hold an 82.82% stake in TCL CSOT.

Samsung Electronics is one of the world's leading electronics companies, with businesses spanning TVs, displays, smartphones, home appliances, and other consumer electronics. Samsung has ranked among the world's top sellers of TVs and smartphones. It is also a major manufacturer of memory and other semiconductor chips.

TCL Technology said the change in shareholding will help TCL CSOT deepen strategic cooperation with Samsung Electronics, an important customer with which it has an established business relationship in display panels. The move is expected to strengthen alignment with a key customer, support continued business development, reinforce existing business ties and create opportunities for closer collaboration across the display value chain.

About TCL Technology

Founded in 1981, TCL, short for "The Creative Life," is an industry leader including display technologies, and sustainable energy solutions. TCL Technology Group Corporation emerged from a 2019 restructuring to focus on capital-intensive high-tech industries including displays, new-energy photovoltaics, and materials. As a subsidiary of TCL TECH, TCL CSOT has become a global leader in display technology. Its share of the global TV panel market is the second-largest overall, and it is No. 1 in gaming display panels. The company continues to pioneer next-generation display technologies including Micro LED, Mini LED, IJP OLED displays, and light field displays. As the world's largest producer of solar-grade silicon crystals and a leading player in the global silicon wafer market, TCL TECH's subsidiary TZE maintains competitive advantages in G12 and N-type solar materials through advanced technologies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-electronics-acquires-10-16-stake-in-tcl-csot-deepening-strategic-alignment-and-business-collaboration-302929054.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.