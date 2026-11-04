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WKN: 858266 | ISIN: GB0006776081 | Ticker-Symbol: PES
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 09:30
15,290 Euro
-0,39 % -0,060
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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Pearson and Westermann collaborate to help learners in Germany build the English language skills they need to succeed in study and work

Pearson and Westermann collaborate to help learners in Germany build the English language skills they need to succeed in study and work

Schools will be able to give learners access to Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic and Versant assessments from January 2027

BERLIN, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (LSE: PSON), the world's lifelong learning company, and Westermann, a leading provider of educational media, today announced a collaboration to help more learners in Germany gain the English language credentials they need to take their next step in education and work.

Why it matters: English is a core workplace skill in Germany. In the country's national labour survey, 68% of workers said foreign languages were necessary in their jobs, with English the most commonly used1. English is also the most studied foreign language in upper secondary schools across the EU2.

Starting in January 2027, Westermann will offer Pearson's PTE Academic and Versant English assessments to thousands of schools in Germany. Learners will also have access to printed and AI-enabled tools to help them prepare. Schools, educators and learners will have a trusted route to demonstrate their English to universities, employers and governments.

"The English language can open doors to study, to work and to the wider world, but a learner needs to have the right tools to enhance their learning as well as a certification to prove their skills. By working with Westermann, who have a deep understanding of the classroom, we can help German educators give their learners all they need to succeed" said Sharon Hague, President of Pearson English Language Learning.

"We are delighted to enhance our English language program with internationally recognized tests and corresponding practice materials from Pearson. This provides teachers with reliable tools to assess their students' language proficiency. At the same time, students can use these tests to prepare for the linguistic demands of higher education and the workplace, while also obtaining proof of their skills. This represents an important added value within our portfolio," says Nicole Bornemann, Managing Director of Westermann Service und Beratung GmbH.

The collaboration brings together Westermann, founded in 1838 and one of Germany's leading providers of educational publishing and learning solutions, with Pearson's internationally recognized English assessment and certification.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our approximately 18,000 employees are dedicated to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com

About Westermann

We are shaping the future of learning: The Westermann Gruppe, headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany, is one of the leading providers of educational media in the German-speaking world. Our publishing houses in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland meet the need for teaching and learning materials from early childhood through vocational training. Our offerings include products for all types of schools, grade levels, and subjects, as well as materials for preschool education and independent learning, and children's and young adult books. The Westermann Gruppe also includes printing and logistics operations. Visit us at westermanngruppe.de/en/

Media Contact

ellen.clark@pearson.com

1 Hall, A. (2021) 'Fremdsprachenanforderungen in der Arbeitswelt: Ergebnisse der BIBB/BAuA-Erwerbstätigenbefragungen 2006, 2012 und 2018', Berufsbildung in Wissenschaft und Praxis (BWP), 50(1), pp. 37-39. Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB).
2 Eurostat (2024) 'What languages are studied the most in the EU?', news article, 10 April 2024. https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/w/ddn-20240410-1

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pearson-and-westermann-collaborate-to-help-learners-in-germany-build-the-english-language-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-study-and-work-302928106.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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