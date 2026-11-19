Credly issues 50 million digital credentials in under two years, reaching 150 million amid growing demand for verified skills

PR Newswire

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced that its digital credentialing platform, Credly, has issued over 150 million digital credentials, marking a major milestone as demand for verified skills continues to grow.

Digital credentials make skills easily visible and verifiable, helping people show employers what they know and can do, whether they're entering the workforce, seeking a promotion, or changing careers.

Credly reached its first 100 million credentials after more than a decade of growth, a milestone Pearson announced in January 2025. Less than two years later, the platform has issued another 50 million, averaging nearly 75,000 new credentials a day.

"Technology is changing the nature of work at an extraordinary pace, and the skills people need are evolving just as quickly," said Vishaal Gupta, Pearson's President of Enterprise Learning and Skills. "That means learning can't be episodic. It must be continuous, keeping pace as work requirements change. Digital credentials connect that learning to new opportunities by giving people a trusted way to show what they can do. We're still at the beginning of what's possible as skills become more visible, portable, and valuable throughout people's careers."

What credential growth reveals about the future of work

The rapid growth in digital credentials issued through Credly shows which skills people are working to prove and which employers value most. Several trends stand out:

AI-related credentials are up 125% over the past year and 506% over the past two years, with over six million badges issued in the past 12 months.

Human skills are also gaining momentum, led by communication, critical thinking, and leadership.

AI, AI agents, prompt engineering, and AI ethics are among the top skills recognized through Credly credentials issued in the past year.

Connecting learning to opportunity

The value of verified skills is becoming even more important as job searches lengthen and employers put greater emphasis on verified skills. The typical unemployed U.S. worker had been job searching for 11.9 weeks in October, up from 11.0 weeks in June, and 27.6% had been searching for 27 weeks or more, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employers, meanwhile, are putting more weight on proven skills: 70% now use skills-based hiring, up from 65% a year earlier, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

With searches running longer and employers screening for skills, job seekers need a way to back up the skills on their resume. Each Credly credential links to verified details on who issued it and what was required to earn it, so a recruiter can check it instantly. By connecting learning, assessment, and credentialing, Pearson is helping people prove their capabilities while giving employers a trusted way to identify the talent they need.

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About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our approximately 18,000 employees are dedicated to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit pearsonplc.com.

Media contact

Sara Bartlett, sara.bartlett@pearson.com

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