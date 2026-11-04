

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Avolon announced the lessor finalized its purchase of 140 737-10 airplanes, that increases Avolon's backlog to more than 240 unfilled orders. Boeing noted that lessors have placed firm orders for more than 230 737-10 airplanes in 2026, five times more than the lessor backlog for the largest 737 MAX variant at the end of 2025.



Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said: 'As long-term travel demand is expected to remain strong, we stand ready to support lessors expanding their single-aisle portfolios with fuel-efficient jets that can operate across diverse route networks.'



At prior close on NYSE, Boeing shares were trading at $173.31.



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