

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a semiconductor manufacturer, Wednesday unveiled its new STM32G5 series of mixed-signal microcontrollers designed for applications in datacenters, robotics, renewable energy, industrial drives and commercial drones.



Built around the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 280 MHz, the new microcontrollers deliver twice the computing performance of the previous STM32G4 series, along with upgraded peripherals for faster and more precise power and motor control.



'This new generation of microcontrollers addresses the challenge to meet the growing energy needs of AI datacenters efficiently, realize more sophisticated humanoid robots, and power more complex motor-control systems. With the STM32G5 series, ST makes the compute performance needed for physical AI accessible and embeddable to deliver improvements that enhance sustainability, safety, and security,' said Patrick Aidoune, General Manager, General Purpose and Automotive Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics.



STMicroelectronics plans to expand the single-core portfolio with dual-core products offering higher performance and additional peripherals in 2027.



On the NYSE, STM shares were up nearly 1% in overnight trading after closing at $48.54 on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News