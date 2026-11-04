Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional gold and silver results from the Ian, Dixie and Goofy veins at its wholly-owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project. Situated approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths up to 32 metres ("m"), have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

Highlights

Ian vein : 8.35 metres ("m") grading 2.39 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 28.98 g/t silver in hole 3TS-26-35, including 0.44 m grading 13.91 g/t gold and 100.00 g/t silver.

8.35 metres ("m") grading in hole 3TS-26-35, including 0.44 m grading 13.91 g/t gold and 100.00 g/t silver. Dixie vein : 8.52 m grading 1.84 g/t gold and 24.53 g/t silver in hole 3TS-26-41, with a separate interval of 2.16 m grading 1.54 g/t gold and 6.48 g/t silver.

8.52 m grading in hole 3TS-26-41, with a separate interval of 2.16 m grading 1.54 g/t gold and 6.48 g/t silver. Goofy vein: 4.31 m grading 1.61 g/t gold and 2.09 g/t silver in hole 3TS-26-53.

Additional Drill Results

Drilling at the Ian Vein primarily tested gaps within the existing drill coverage. Hole 3TS-26-35 is interpreted to have intersected the main Ian vein, returning 8.35 m grading 2.39 g/t gold and 28.98 g/t silver. Three additional holes (3TS-26-05, 3TS-26-26, 3TS-26-31) intersected mineralized narrower accessory veins within the hanging wall of the Ian Vein (see Table 1 below). The Ian Vein remains open at depth and along strike.

At the Dixie Vein, hole 3TS-26-41 tested for vein continuity approximately 30m below the intersection in the Dixie "Discovery Hole" (3TS-26-29), returning 8.52 m grading 1.84 g/t gold and 24.53 g/t silver. These results support continuity of the mineralized vein system at depth which remains open at depth and along strike.

At the Goofy Vein, hole 3TS-26-53 provided the first test of the vein below the post-mineral microdiorite sill, returning 4.31 m grading 1.61 g/t gold and 2.09 g/t silver. The intersection confirms that gold-silver mineralization continues below the sill at Goofy, consistent with the broader 3Ts geological model, and supports further testing of the vein at depth and along strike.

"These results add to the geological information generated by our 2026 drilling, which has tested established veins and identified additional mineralized targets across the 3Ts Project and may lead to future resource expansion," commented Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold. "Together these results will further enhance our evolving our structural model linking the distribution of gold-silver mineralization to intersecting vein corridors and favourable structural settings. This drill program has also proven that mineralization continues to occur below the post-mineral microdiorite sill, highlighting the importance of evaluating targets at different depths. This stronger geological framework will guide our next phase of drilling as we assess extensions to known veins and opportunities for further untested structures across the property."

Figure 1. Locations of drill holes noted in this release

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Hole ID Vein From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-26-05 Ian 48.00 53.00 5.00 1.71 0.82 4.00 including 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.34 2.71 13.00 3TS-26-26 49.88 51.41 1.53 0.98 3.07 49.67 3TS-26-31 125.77 128.00 2.23 0.76 2.03 11.21 3TS-26-35 75.09 83.44 8.35 3.53 2.39 28.98 including 79.93 80.37 0.44 0.19 13.91 100.00 3TS-26-41 Dixie 92.47 94.63 2.16 1.08 1.54 6.48 and 132.00 140.52 8.52 4.26 1.84 24.53 3TS-26-53 Goofy 210.12 214.43 4.31 1.47 1.61 2.09

Table 1. Ian, Dixie and Goofy vein drilling results

Ongoing Exploration and Upcoming Drill Program

Exploration is ongoing at 3Ts, where a technical team is completing the collection of approximately 700 soil samples and prospecting to refine the interpretation of radial structural trends and investigate their potential extensions beyond currently defined target areas. This work is being undertaken alongside archaeological surveys and ongoing environmental baseline studies.

The results will support target prioritization and further testing of the Company's evolving geological model during an upcoming 10,000-metre drill program, including testing the extensions of established veins and evaluating up to 19 newly identified targets. Drilling is expected to commence in early November following completion of all surface work.

Analytical Methods and QA/QC

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled at the Company's secure core facility. Samples consist of (NQ) drill core with one half retained for reference material and one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to SGS Canada Inc., an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for sample preparation and analysis. Sample preparation and all analytical work were completed at the SGS Burnaby facility.

Gold analyses were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (GO_FAA30V10). Multi-element analyses, including silver, lead, zinc, copper and pathfinder elements, were determined by aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis (GE_ICP21B20). Samples returning values above analytical limits are re-analyzed using appropriate over-limit methods where required.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicates into each sample batch. Internal laboratory quality control procedures, including the analysis of certified standards, blanks and duplicate samples, were also completed by SGS as part of its analytical program. Review of the QA/QC results indicates that analytical accuracy and precision are within acceptable limits, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that the reported assay data are suitable for disclosure.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Randell has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Meterage (m) 3TS-26-05 363378 5877010 1223 90° -70 140 3TS-26-26 363357 5877060 1203 90° -50 100 3TS-26-31 363375 5876945 1234 90° -70 180 3TS-26-35 363388 5876922 1227 90° -65 150 3TS-26-41 363903 5876716 1220 260° -60 173 3TS-26-53 364665 5876822 1300 270° -70 300

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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