Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its wholly-owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project ("3Ts") in central British Columbia. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths up to 32 metres ("m"), have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling. The planned 10,000-metre diamond drilling program will focus on expanding recently discovered vein systems, testing extensions of established veins and evaluating up to 19 new targets identified through the Company's evolving geological model.

The Company announced a significant update to the mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the 3Ts Project in the fourth quarter of 2025 (see news release dated November 19, 2025). The updated resource estimate includes the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, as well as the recently discovered Larry, Johnny and Ian veins systems. The updated estimate was prepared by SGS Geological Services group within SGS Canada Inc. under the supervision of a Qualified Person and in accordance with CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101. This estimate delivers both increased tonnage and the addition of an Indicated resource category, marking significant progress in the project development. The updated MRE includes 2.79 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") AuEq, representing approximately 378,000 gold-equivalent ounces of indicated resources, and 2.96 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.06 g/t AuEq, representing approximately 387,000 gold-equivalent ounces of inferred resources.

Cut-Off*

AuEq

(g/t) Type Classification Tonnes Gold

(g/t) Silver (g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Gold (Ounces) Silver (Ounces) AuEq (Ounces)* 0.3 In-Pit Indicated 2,218,000 3.01 81.94 4.07 217,000 5,843,000 290,000 2.0 Underground 576,000 3.72 83.87 4.77 69,000 1,553,000 88,000 TOTAL 2,794,000 3.18 82.35 4.22 286,000 7,396,000 378,000 0.3 In-Pit Inferred 968,000 2.71 67.80 3.56 84,000 2,110,000 111,000 2.0 Underground 1,994,000 3.35 75.93 4.30 215,000 4,868,000 276,000 TOTAL 2,962,000 3.14 73.27 4.06 299,000 6,978,000 387,000

Table 1: Updated (2025) In-Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate (see news release dated November 19, 2025)

Objectives of the 2026-2027 Drill Program

Goofy, Dixie and Balrog: Step-out and infill drilling to better define vein geometry, grade distribution and continuity for potential inclusion in future mineral resource estimates.

Step-out and infill drilling to better define vein geometry, grade distribution and continuity for potential inclusion in future mineral resource estimates. Established veins: Step-out and infill drilling at Ian and Johnny, together with testing potential extensions of larger vein systems such as Tommy for potential inclusion in future mineral resource estimates

Step-out and infill drilling at Ian and Johnny, together with testing potential extensions of larger vein systems such as Tommy for potential inclusion in future mineral resource estimates New exploration targets: Testing structural and geochemical targets for additional gold-silver veins.

Testing structural and geochemical targets for additional gold-silver veins. Ootsa: Deeper drilling to investigate emerging gold-copper potential at depth.

The planned drill program builds on the results of the recently completed 2025-2026 drilling, in addition to recent soil geochemical surveys and prospecting. Drill hole targets incorporate the interpretation of radial and arcuate structural corridors and their intersections, and the potential for mineralized veins to continue below the post-mineral microdiorite sill. To date, an additional nineteen radial structures have been identified within the permitted zones that remain untested by drilling.

"Earlier drilling has added new discoveries and improved our understanding of the structures controlling gold-silver mineralization at 3Ts," commented Randy Turner, President and CEO of the Company. "This program combines follow-up drilling at Goofy, Dixie and Balrog with testing of established veins and new targets. Our objective is to turn that stronger geological understanding into well-defined extensions and further discoveries across the project."

Archaeological surveys and environmental baseline studies continue and support ongoing exploration planning.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Randell has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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