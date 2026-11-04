

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point, citing persistent inflation pressures and stronger economic activity and signaled further rate hikes in the coming year.



The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to raise the key policy rate to 2.00 percent from 1.75 percent.



Policymakers observed that stronger economic activity coupled with cost pressures from supply disruptions indicate that inflation will continue rising going forward.



'If the outlook for inflation and economic activity holds, it is likely that the policy rate will be raised further in the coming year, in line with the policy rate forecast in September,' the bank said in a statement.



With this policy stance, the bank expects inflation to stabilize around the 2 percent target after a while.



In September, consumer price inflation rose to 1.1 percent, marking the highest since February 2025.



The bank said the upturn in economic activity gained momentum and it cannot be ruled out that the economy will grow faster than expected.



The bank said it evaluates the outlook for inflation and economic activity in the light of new information and adjusts monetary policy accordingly.



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