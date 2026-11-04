

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 111.09 against the yen, from an early low of 109.75.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.7014 from an early near 3-week low of 0.6954.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie climbed to 1.6051 and 0.9788 from an early near 3-week low of 1.6174 and nearly a 7-month low of 0.9713, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.2474 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.2431.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the yen, 0.71 against the greenback, 1.58 against the euro, 0.99 against the loonie and 1.16 against the kiwi.



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