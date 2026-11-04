Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Northmin Corporation (TSXV: NMB) ("Northmin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from three drill holes drilled as part of the hard rock Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb exploration program at the 100%-owned Tynagh Project ("Tynagh"), Republic of Ireland. Drilling has demonstrated that broad zones of mineralization remain to be appraised at Tynagh.

Highlights:

Bulk zones of polymetallic mineralization intersected in two holes including strong reef-hosted mineralization to the east of the historic mine in hole 3615-26-12 which remains open and warrants further exploration.

38.25m grading 0.35% Cu, 5.05% Zn+Pb and 19.88 g/t Ag from 68.55m in hole 3615-26-12 located east of the underground workings in Zone 3 (east of the mine site), Including 11.2m grading 0.06% Cu, 8.26% Zn+Pb and 21.43 g/t Ag from 75.80m, And 7.6m grading 1.57% Cu, 4.8% Zn+Pb, 0.22% Sb and 45.28 g/t Ag from 94.5m which includes, 0.7m grading 8.34% Cu, 1.29% Zn+Pb, 1.01% Sb and 122 g/t Ag from 100.4m, And 2.8m grading 10.42% Zn+Pb and 28.35 g/t Ag from 104m.



27.38m grading 0.56% Cu, 3.43% Zn+Pb and 17.81 g/t Ag from 162.9m in Waulsortian Reef Limestone in hole 3615-26-10 in Zone 2 (peripheral to the open pit) Including 3.5m grading 1.95% Cu, 2.13% Zn+Pb, 0.19% Sb and 26.1 g/t Ag from 170.3m, And 8.28m grading 5.16% Zn+Pb and 11.93 g/t Ag from 181m,



Drillhole 3615-26-10 also intersected: 3.3m at 0.64% Cu, 0.22% Zn+Pb, 0.15% Sb and 20.48 g/t Ag from 131.7m, 11.7m at 0.39% Cu, 2.27% Zn+Pb, 0.07% Sb and 28.43 g/t Ag from 138m, and 2.15m grading 0.3% Cu, 5.74% Zn+Pb and 99.87 g/t Ag from 203.4m which includes a strongly mineralized feeder structure with 0.3m grading 1.27% Cu, 9.21% Zn+Pb and 325 g/t Ag from 203.4m.



Drillhole 3615-26-11 intersected 1.4m grading 0.56% Cu, 2.16% Zn+Pb and 40.86 g/t Ag from 76.4m before encountering a 16m mined cavity from 81.8m. The hole was unable to test the historic drill-indicated mineralization below this stope and this remains a target. Following the experience with this hole, drilling has switched to HQ where the presence of stopes is a possibility.

The ten-hole drill program at Tynagh has now been completed with assays pending for two holes and samples from the final hole to be submitted to the lab imminently. Only one hole (3615-26-11) intersected a stope and was terminated.

Julian Vickers, Northmin CEO, stated: "The latest results from the recently completed drill program are very encouraging and continue to validate our thesis that broad shallow zones of near-mine, reef-hosted polymetallic mineralization remain to be appraised at Tynagh. With the program complete, we have now tested 1,250m of strike at the historic mine site and only one hole was lost in a stope. The broad intersection of 38.25m grading 0.35% Cu, 5.05% Zn+Pb and 19.88 g/t Ag from a shallow depth of 68.55m beyond the east end of the historic mine is significant and represents a priority target area for further appraisal. Interestingly, hole 3615-26-12 also intersected high grade feeder style mineralization within the reef comprising 7.6m at 1.57% Cu, 4.8% Zn+Pb, 0.22% Sb and 45.28 g/t Ag, including 0.7m at 8.34% Cu, 1.29% Zn+Pb, 1.01% Sb and 122 g/t Ag. Similarly, hole 3615-26-10, beneath the open pit, intersected a high-grade silver feeder structure with 0.3m grading 1.27% Cu, 9.21% Zn+Pb and 325 g/t Ag on the margin of a fault-bound wedge of Lower Muddy Limestone to the north of the main Tynagh fault zone. We believe that these holes suggest that there are other feeder zones splaying off the main Tynagh fault and that these are important controls on the distribution of higher-grade silver-copper-antimony mineralization within the reef and in the lower muddy limestone unit beneath. Every hole is providing important observations that help unlock the structural geology and open up new targets along the Tynagh fault zone."





Exhibit 1. Plan Map of the Tynagh Mine Site Showing New Holes

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Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Hole 3615-26-10 and the Previous Four Holes Drilled to Date in Zone 2 with Assay Highlights

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Note on Exhibits 2, 3 & 4: True thickness of the mineralization in hole 3615-26-12 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be in the range 92-93%. The pit outline, underground drives and workings, and historic drill holes are based on digitized maps and mine plans and the reliability of all features cannot be guaranteed. The features should be assumed to be approximate only. Historical records show no evidence of stoping east of hole 3615-26-10 or between hole 3615-26-06 and hole 3615-26-08. None of the five holes drilled by Northmin in Exhibit 2 intersected stopes. Hole 3615-26-10 crossed the main decline from 111m to 115.2m. No assays are available below the Reef Limestone in historic drillhole 199 shown on section in Exhibit 3. Maps and sections prepared by Blackwell Geoservices, October 2026.





Exhibit 3. Cross-Section Showing Today's Results from 3615-26-10 at Tynagh

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Exhibit 4. Cross-Section Showing Today's Results from 3615-26-11 in Zone 3 at Tynagh

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Exhibit 5. Cross-Section Showing Today's Results from 3615-26-12 in Zone 3 at Tynagh

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Exhibit 6. Summary of New Assays from 3615-26-10 at Tynagh

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Zn+Pb (%) Sb (%) Ag (g/t) 3615-26-10 126.85 127.3 0.45 2.06 0.25 0.60 0.85 0.61 72.8 3615-26-10 131.7 135 3.3 0.64 0.07 0.15 0.22 0.15 20.48 including 131.7 132.2 0.5 2 0.14 0.31 0.45 0.72 86.5 3615-26-10 138.00 149.70 11.70 0.39 1.54 0.73 2.27 0.07 28.43 3615-26-10 162.90 190.28 27.38 0.56 1.40 2.03 3.43 0.07 17.81 including 170.30 173.80 3.50 1.95 1.55 0.59 2.13 0.19 26.10 and 176.45 178.70 2.25 0.20 4.71 6.05 10.76 0.03 19.76 and 181.00 189.28 8.28 0.06 0.98 4.19 5.16 0.01 11.93 3615-26-10 203.40 205.55 2.15 0.30 3.99 1.75 5.74 0.01 99.87 including feeder structure 203.40 203.70 0.30 1.27 6.70 2.51 9.21 0.02 325.00 True thickness of intersections in hole 3615-26-10 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 92-93%.

Exhibit 7. Summary of New Assays from 3615-26-11 at Tynagh

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Zn+Pb (%) Sb (%) Ag (g/t) 3615-26-11 76.4 77.8 1.4 0.56 2.08 0.07 2.16 0.15 40.86 The hole intersected a 16m open stope from 81.8m and was terminated. True thickness of the intersection is estimated to be 100%.

Exhibit 8. Summary of New Assays from 3615-26-12 at Tynagh

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Int (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Zn+Pb (%) Sb (%) Ag (g/t) 3615-26-12* 68.55 106.80 38.25 0.35 2.16 2.89 5.05 0.05 19.88 including 75.80 87.00 11.20 0.06 1.56 6.69 8.26 0.01 21.43 which includes 84.85 85.35 0.50 0.01 5.73 21.60 27.33 - 36.50 and 94.50 102.10 7.60 1.57 3.62 1.19 4.80 0.22 45.28 which includes 100.40 101.10 0.70 8.34 0.09 1.21 1.29 1.01 122.00 and 104.00 106.80 2.80 0.04 5.44 4.98 10.42 - 28.35 True thickness of the intersection is estimated to be 100%. "-" means less than 0.01%. * A bulk zone which includes some internal dilution from 87.0 to 90.0m with 0.35% Zn. The table shows the sub-intervals included.

Exhibit 9. Drill hole information for the holes reported in this announcement.

Drillhole ID ITM* Easting ITM Northing RL (m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Core Diameter 3615-26-10 574820.81 712856.94 63.76 172 -70 212.40 NQ 3615-26-11 575894.61 712855.04 62.45 0 -90 97.80 NQ 3615-26-12 575958.24 712830.7 63.56 0 -90 113.50 NQ *ITM - Irish Transverse Mercator (IRENET95, EPSG:2157)

Tynagh Drilling Results - Further Information

Results reported in this announcement are for one angled drill hole, 3615-26-10, drilled in Zone 2 (Open Pit Area) and two vertical holes, 3615-26-11 and 3615-26-12, drilled in Zone 3 (East of the Mine Site). The angled hole 3615-26-10 was located west of the previous four holes reported (see announcement dated 28 September) and 90m west of hole 3615-26-06. The hole angled at -70 degrees beneath the pit intersected two broad zones of polymetallic reef-hosted mineralization with 11.7m grading 0.39% Cu, 2.27% Zn+Pb and 28.43 g/t Ag from 138m and 27.38m grading 0.56% Cu, 3.43% Zn+Pb and 17.81 g/t Ag from 162.9m. The hole also intersected a fault-bound wedge of Lower Muddy Limestone adjacent to the Tynagh Fault with the northerly contact of this wedge being a mineralized structure with localized high-grade silver and copper, i.e. a potential feeder structure to mineralization in the reef above. The intersection is 2.15m grading 0.3% Cu, 5.74% Zn+Pb and 99.87 g/t Ag, including 0.3m at 1.27% Cu, 9.21% Zn+Pb, 0.02% Sb and 325 g/t Ag.

Hole 3615-26-11 was a vertical hole located in the eastern part of Zone 3 which intersected a large mine cavity 16m deep from a depth of 81.8m. Drilling failed to cross the open cavity, a mined stope, due to bent rods and was terminated. The hole however gives valuable information on the exact location of the most Easterly stope and confirms the absence of backfill allowing the company to refine its 3D model of the mine and drill hole database, a video of which has been uploaded to the Northmin website.

Hole 3615-26-12 located 68m east-southeast of hole 3615-26-11 was also a vertical hole and intersected significant mineralization confirming that the mineralizing system remains strong beyond the east end of the historic mine. The intersection includes 38.25m grading 0.35% Cu, 5.05% Zn+Pb (2.89% Zn, 2.16% Pb), 0.05 Sb and 19.88 g/t Ag from 68.55m including 11.20m grading 6.69% Zn, 1.56% Pb and 21.43 g/t Ag. Within this interval was a very high-grade 0.5m sample with 21.6% Zn, 5.73% Pb and 36.5 g/t Ag. The broad intersection also included a lower copper mineralised zone within the Waulsortian Reef with 7.60m grading 1.57% Cu, 3.62% Pb, 1.19% Zn, 0.22% Sb and 45.28 g/t Ag, including 0.7m at 8.34% Cu, 1.29% Zn+Pb, and 122 g/t Ag.

The Company is very encouraged that such broad runs of polymetallic mineralisation remain in the Waulsortian Reef beyond the previous extent of the underground mining in Zone 3 and this area constitutes one of the target areas to identify new resources at shallow depth near the historic mine. Hole 3615-26-12 is the most easterly hole drilled as part of this drill program.

The initial ten-hole, hard rock Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb exploration drill program at Tynagh has now been completed with results for seven of those holes announced including this announcement. Only one hole, 3615-26-11, was terminated in mine workings and no other hole intersected mined stopes. Drilling has demonstrated that broad zones of mineralization remain to be appraised at Tynagh. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as more assays are received and is planning a follow-up exploration drill program on the Tynagh site following receipt of the next batch of assays.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared by and approved by Aiden Lavelle EurGeol, P.Geo, General Manager Ireland for Northmin and a qualified person (a "QP") as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Tynagh and reported in this announcement was NQ (47.6mm) and was cut in half using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.3m to 3.3m with an average (over 149 samples) of 1.17m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at the Company's core shed facility on the Tynagh Mine Site, 15km from Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The core sampling was supervised by the QP. Transport of samples in sealed nylon sacks was by the QP to ALS Laboratories in nearby Loughrea town. ALS Minerals is a large, independent and ISO certified analytical service company, originally based in Loughrea to serve the Tynagh mine. Sample preparation at the ALS facility was by method Prep-31, comprising fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverize up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 48 element four acid ICP-MS (codes ME-MS61). Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Zn, Pb, Sb and As was by method ME-OG62. There were no drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors identified by the QP that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the reported results, except as otherwise disclosed herein with respect to hole 3615-26-11.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Northmin inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material and quarter core duplicates, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC program. The QC results have been reviewed by the QP, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The QP has verified the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information disclosed herein, by reviewing the assay certificates, sampling and analytical procedures and applicable QA/QC data. The QP has identified no material limitations on such verification.

About Northmin Corporation

Northmin Corp. (TSXV: NMB) is an exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Tynagh Tailings Recycling Project and the Tynagh Copper-Zinc brownfield exploration project near Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The Tailings Ponds have a NI 43-101 compliant resource consisting of 2.69Mt Inferred at 21.6% BaO, 49 g/t Ag, 3.56% Zn, 2.68% Pb and 0.23% Cu in the West Pond, 1.26Mt Indicated at 13.2% BaO, 34 g/t Ag, 3.63% Zn, 2.16% Pb and 0.15% Cu in the East Pond (bottom) and 2.7Mt Indicated at 9.5% BaO, 13 g/t Ag, 1.02% Zn and 0.65% Pb in the East Pond (top), as set out in the Company's technical report titled "Evaluation of the Tynagh Tailings Ponds at Tynagh Mine, County Galway, Ireland (53°10'02" N 8°22'44" W)", with an effective date of March 18, 2026 and filed on SEDAR+ on April 1, 2026. The tailings ponds are accessible and there has been little to no rehabilitation of the site since mine closure in 1982. The Company is also assessing the overburden and low-grade ore stockpile on the site and has previously announced high-grade silver results from first pass sampling. The Company also recently announced high-grade copper drill results from below the historic Zn-Pb-Ag mine at Tynagh including 6.4m grading 4.92% Cu, 0.98% Sb & 62.04 g/t Ag from 149.0m in hole 3615-26-07.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated or Measured category.

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of the drill results reported herein; the continuity, extent, grade and nature of mineralization at the Tynagh Project; the interpretation of geological and structural controls on mineralization, including the potential significance of feeder structures, fault splays and the Tynagh fault zone; the potential for copper, silver, antimony, zinc and lead mineralization at the Tynagh Project; the potential for mineralization to extend beyond the areas tested by drilling to date; exploration targets and exploration potential; the receipt and interpretation of pending assay results; the Company's intention to permit and undertake a follow-up exploration drill program; future drilling, exploration, metallurgical, technical and evaluation programs; the potential for the delineation of Mineral Resources; and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategy for the Tynagh Project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, among others, assumptions regarding the accuracy of geological interpretations, the continuity of mineralization, geological and structural models, the accuracy and reliability of assay results, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the availability of personnel and equipment, and general business, economic, market and regulatory conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks associated with exploration and development activities; uncertainty in the interpretation of drilling, sampling and assay results; geological, technical, structural and metallurgical risks; the possibility that future exploration results or pending assay results will not confirm expectations; uncertainty regarding the extent, continuity and grade of mineralization; risks associated with the use and verification of historical data; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in market conditions; risks relating to permitting and regulatory approvals; environmental and community relations risks; financing risks; and general economic, business and political risks. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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