

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady in October after rising to a 4-month high in the prior month, flash data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in October, the same as in September.



The overall inflation in October was driven by a 16.5 percent jump in energy prices, which rose 15.1 percent in September. Prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol remained flat, while inflation based on services eased slightly to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent.



The EU-harmonized annual inflation slowed to 3.5 percent in October from 3.6 percent a month ago. Monthly, the HICP climbed 0.4 percent



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