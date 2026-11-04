

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $272.1 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $51.4 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $343.4 million or $2.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $3.731 billion from $3.756 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $272.1 Mln. vs. $51.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.731 Bln vs. $3.756 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.95 To $ 6.25



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