

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q), a provider of materials for the semiconductor and electronics industries, raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, based on strong third-quarter performance and continued momentum in the business.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share on net sales between $5.77 billion and $5.83 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on net sales between $5.55 billion and $5.65 billion.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, Q is trading on the NYSE at $127.62, up $8.68 or 7.30 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News